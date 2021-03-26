Thailand approves Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine

BANGKOK, March 25 (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the emergency use of Johnson and Johnson’s one-shot vaccine, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday.

On his Facebook page, Anutin said the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has become a third choice for Thailand in addition to Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines that were earlier approved by the FDA.

Thailand confirmed 97 cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, mostly in Bangkok, according to a report of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration. The country has so far confirmed a total of 28,443 cases. Enditem