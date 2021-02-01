Thailand closely monitors Myanmar’s situation

BANGKOK, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Thai senior officials said Monday that Thailand is closely monitoring the situation in Myanmar after the neighboring country’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint had been detained by the military while a one-year state of emergency was declared.

Thailand’s authorities in charge of security affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are closely monitoring Myanmar’s situation, said Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

Thailand’s Third Army commander Lt. Gen. Apichet Suesat confirmed that army units have been put on alert along the Thai-Myanmar border in four northern provinces of Thailand, with more frequent patrols to prevent trespassers cross the border areas via natural paths.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon considered the situation as “an internal affair” of Myanmar, saying that the Thai government will not make comments on it. Enditem