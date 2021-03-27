Thailand confirms 134 new COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK, March 26 (Xinhua) — Thailand reported 134 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total caseload to 28,577, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new cases, 128 were domestic infections while six others were imported cases, according to the CCSA.

Proactive testing led to the discovery of 87 new cases, with 82 in the capital Bangkok. No new death was reported Friday, leaving the country’s total death toll at 92.

Also on Friday, the Ministry of Public Health reported the death of a person 13 days after being given COVID-19 vaccine in the country, which experts said was from a pre-existing condition and not a consequence of the inoculation.

The patient, who had aortic aneurysm, died of a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm after a surgery.

“After evaluation, we believe the patient’s death is unrelated to the vaccination,” said Sophon Mekthon, assistant to the public health minister and chairman of a subcommittee on COVID-19 vaccine management.

Thailand has confirmed 28,577 COVID-19 cases, with 25,556 being domestic infections while 3,021 imported cases. So far, 27,032 have recovered and been discharged, and 1,453 patients are still in hospitals. Enditem