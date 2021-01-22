Thailand confirms 142 new COVID-19 infections

BANGKOK, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — Thailand on Thursday confirmed 142 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Some 125 of the new cases were domestic infections while 17 others were imported cases, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin told a daily news briefing.

Of the domestic cases, 88 were detected among foreign migrants and Thai nationals via active testing, the CCSA spokesman said.

The country’s mobile testing units were testing about 2,000 to 3,000 foreign migrant workers daily at factories in Samut Sakhon province, where the latest outbreak was first detected in mid-December, Taweesin said.

Thailand has so far confirmed 12,795 cases, with 9,842 patients having fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 2,882 others were still hospitalized. The death toll remained at 71, he said. Enditem