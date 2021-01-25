Thailand confirms 187 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

BANGKOK, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Thailand on Monday confirmed 187 new COVID-19 cases and two more fatalities, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Among them, 177 were domestic infections, while the other 10 were imported cases, CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan told a daily briefing.

Proactive testing led to the discovery of 116 new cases, mainly among workers and residents in Samut Sakhon and Bangkok and among other provinces, according to the CCSA spokeswoman.

The two fatalities, one 61-year-old British man in Bangkok and the other 56-year-old Thai woman in Samut Sakhon, brought the total death toll reported in Thailand to 75, Apisamai said.

Thailand has so far confirmed 13,687 COVID-19 cases, with more than 9,000 of the infections being reported since the latest outbreak was first detected at a seafood market in Samut Sakhon in mid-December.

Of that total cases, 10,662 patients have recovered and been released from hospitals while 2,950 others are currently hospitalized, Apisamai said. Enditem