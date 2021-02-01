Thailand confirms 836 new COVID-19 cases, mostly via active testing

BANGKOK, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Thailand on Monday reported 836 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, mostly detected via active testing in Samut Sakhon province, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of Monday’s newly reported cases, 832 were domestic infections and four others were imported cases, CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan told a press conference.

Of the domestic infections 793 were detected via active testing among migrants and Thai nationals in factories and communities in Samut Sakhon and southwestern suburbs of the national capital Bangkok, according to Apisamai.

Thailand has so far reported 19,618 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, 17,155 of which were domestic cases and 2,463 others were imported cases, she said.

Of the total, 12,514 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 7,027 patients are currently being treated in hospitals, and 77 fatalities from COVID-19 have been reported so far, she said. Enditem