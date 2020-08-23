Thailand extends emergency rule against pandemic

BANGKOK, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday extended emergency rule against the pandemic until Sept. 30.

CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin confirmed that the emergency decree has been extended for a fifth consecutive month until September 30. It was earlier scheduled to last until Aug. 31.

Emergency rule has been officially considered necessary to cope with the pandemic, the CCSA spokesman said.

Nevertheless, restrictions under anti-pandemic measures have been largely eased up to the extent that schools, public transport systems, spectators in stadiums and entertainment venues have practically reopened more or less in social distancing order, according to the spokesman. Enditem