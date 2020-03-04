Thailand gives Laos medical supplies to combat COVID-19

VIENTIANE, March 4 (Xinhua) — The government of Thailand has given medical supplies to Lao Ministry of Health to aid in COVID-19 response and prevention.

The items were handed over on Monday by the Ambassador of Thailand to Laos, Damrong Kraikruan, to Lao Minister of Health Bounkong Syhavong, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Wednesday.

The supplies comprised 2,040 bottles of gel handrub and 50,000 medical gloves.

Bounkong thanked the government of Thailand for its assistance and for providing the valuable supplies to the Ministry of Health.

Laos runs a high risk of infection and the spread of the virus into the country as it shares a border with several outbreak countries. However, Laos has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, the minister added.

Many countries have provided medical supplies to the ministry, aiming to help Laos prevent the spread of the virus.

The government of Japan recently gave personal protective supplies to the ministry for use by medical staff. The United States government also provided personal protective equipment for use in response to the coronavirus.

The equipment will be distributed to regional centers and provinces in greatest need of these items, said the report.