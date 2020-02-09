Thailand mobilizes factories to produce more masks

BANGKOK, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Thailand has called on all mask-making factories nationwide to manufacture more face masks to protect people from the coronavirus and PM 2.5 airborne dust, a senior official said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Public Health and the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) to ensure that all 27 mask factories will manufacture and provide more face masks for sale to distributors and vendors nationwide, said ISOC spokesperson Maj. Gen. Thanathip Sawangsaeng on Thursday.

The Ministry of Commerce has declared protective masks as a “merchandise under control” and prohibited vendors from hoarding or overcharging for them.

In Bangkok alone, Prayut has called on the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to provide an additional 45,000 face masks for the city’s pedestrians and rail commuters.

The BMA is currently handing out masks for free to Bangkok residents until Sunday. Enditem