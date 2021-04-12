Thailand registers record 985 new COVID-19 cases

ANKARA

Thailand reported a record 985 new COVID-19 cases Monday, pushing the overall caseload to 33,610.

While there were no new fatalities, 34 people regained health, taking the overall tally to 28,248 recoveries and 97 related deaths.

The Buddhist-majority country is expected to see a rush of people from Tuesday as locals will celebrate the traditional Thai New Year festival, or Songkran, that takes place from April 13-15 every year.

The government, however, has asked the people to adhere to health measures during the holidays. “The Ministry of Public Health encourages the public to follow safety measures, remain vigilant, and be prepared for traveling back home during Thailand’s #Songkran,” it said in an earlier statement.

While Thailand has been largely successful in containing the outbreak, the pandemic has affected its tourism industry.

Earlier this month, a fresh wave of infections tied to entertainment venues in Bangkok prompted authorities to order the closure of pubs and bars in Klong Toey, Wattana, and Bang Khae districts from April 6-19.

The Southeast Asian country of 70 million people kicked off its vaccination drive on Feb. 28 and has so far administered more than 555,000 doses, according to Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University.