Thailand reports 42 new COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK, March 31 (Xinhua) — Thailand on Wednesday confirmed 42 cases of coronavirus infection, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new cases, 24 were domestic infections and 18 others referred to imported cases, CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said.

The domestic cases include 11 in Samut Sakhon, 10 in Bangkok and three in Samut Prakan, she said.

Thailand has so far confirmed a total of 28,863 cases, out of which 27,426 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals, while 1,343 others are currently hospitalized and 94 fatalities have been reported. Enditem