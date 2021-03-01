Thailand reports 70 new COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — Thailand on Sunday confirmed 70 new cases of coronavirus infection, mostly domestic, according to a report of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of Sunday’s new cases, 62 were domestic infections while eight others referred to imported cases, the CCSA report says.

Those domestic cases included 49 detected in Samut Sakhon and 11 in Pathum Thani, among other provinces, while Bangkok confirmed no new cases on Sunday, the report says.

Thailand started its COVID-19 vaccination roll-out on Sunday, with the first shot, using China’s Sinovac vaccine, going to Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The Southeast Asian country has so far confirmed 25,951 COVID-19 cases, 23,181 of which were domestic infections while 2,770 others were imported cases.

So far, 25,128 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 740 others are currently hospitalized and 83 fatalities have been reported. Enditem