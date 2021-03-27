Thailand reports 80 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

BANGKOK, March 27 (Xinhua) — Thailand on Saturday confirmed 80 new cases of coronavirus infection, mostly in Bangkok, and one more death, according to a report of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of Saturday’s new cases, 73 were domestic infections while seven others referred to imported cases, the CCSA report said.

Forty-eight of domestic cases were confirmed in Bangkok and 15 in Samut Sakhon, among other provinces, the report said.

The fatality, confirmed as the 93rd so far in Thailand, referred to a 45-year-old Thai male, who reportedly had diabetes.

Thailand has so far confirmed a total of 28,657 cases of infection, of which 27,136 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 1,428 others are currently hospitalized. Enditem