Thailand reports 930 new COVID-19 infections, one more death

BANGKOK, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Thailand on Saturday confirmed 930 new COVID-19 cases and one death, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new cases, 916 were domestic infections and 14 others referred to those who had returned from abroad and tested positive for the virus in this country, CCSA’s assistant spokeswoman Panprapa Yongtrakul said.

The local cases included 889 detected through proactive testing among Myanmar migrants and Thai nationals mainly in Samut Sakhon province, Panprapa said.

The new death was a 31-year-old Myanmar male in Samut Sakhon, bringing the national death toll to 77, Panprapa added.

Thailand has confirmed 17,953 cases of infection so far, of which 11,505 have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 6,371 others are currently hospitalized, she said. Enditem