Thailand reports new daily record of 31 COVID-19 deaths

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Thailand on Monday reported a new daily high of 31 coronavirus deaths and 2,041 new infections, the Health Ministry said.

This pushed the total number of cases to 71,025 since the pandemic began last year. The death toll now stands at 276.

Thailand kicked off its COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb, 28, with ministers, health officials and medical professionals among the first in the queue to receive the jabs. More than 1.49 million doses have been administered so far.

It aims to have 70% of the population vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year.

Registration for vaccinating the general public began on May 1, and mass inoculations are set to begin in June.