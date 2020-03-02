Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, total at 43…

BANGKOK, March 2 – Thailand has reported one new coronavirus case, bringing the total number of such cases in the country to 43 since January, a senior health official said on Monday.

The new case is a 22-year-old Thai woman who works with another Thai patient, a Thai driver for foreign tourists, Sukhum Kanchanaphimai, the permanent secretary of the health ministry, said in a news conference.

So far 31 coronavirus patients have recovered and returned home and 11 are still being treated in hospitals.

Thailand recorded its first coronavirus fatality on Sunday. (Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)