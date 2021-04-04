Thailand reports prison cluster with 112 COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK, April 4 (Xinhua) — A prison in southern Thailand’s Narathiwat province on Sunday reported cluster COVID-19 cases, which have infected 112 people.

Those infected included 87 male inmates, one female inmate, 23 prison wardens and officials, and one nurse attached to the provincial prison of Narathiwat province, according to acting provincial governor Phairot Wongcharit.

The Narathiwat prison now has more than 2,300 inmates, and there might possibly be more people that would test positive for coronavirus, Phairot said.

The prison has conducted active testing and found most of the patients having no symptoms, the acting provincial governor said.

A field hospital has been set up to take care of those patients and a “most urgent” note has been sent to the Ministry of Interior in Bangkok to alert on the latest pandemic situation in the province.

To cope with the situation, a ban on prison visits have been issued nationwide for one month starting Monday, according to Corrections Department Director General Aryut Sinthopphan.

At the Narathiwat prison, no inmates will be brought out of the prison to do any jobs or other businesses and all inmates are being quarantined in the premises of the prison for a period of 14 days to 21 days, he said. Enditem