Thailand reports record high new COVID-19 case count due to prison clusters

BANGKOK, May 13 (Xinhua) — Thailand has reported the highest daily count of COVID-19 new cases Thursday following new prison clusters, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The country reported 4,887 new infections in the last 24 hours, of which 2,835 were discovered in the prison system, and 32 additional fatalities, according to the CCSA.

Thursday’s spike in new infections came after the Department of Corrections reported new clusters in two Bangkok prisons, with 1,795 inmates having been infected at Bangkok Special Prison and 1,040 infections having been confirmed at Central Women Correctional Institution as of Wednesday

The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 93,794, more than tripled from the beginning of April, when the third wave of the outbreak started to spread from the capital Bangkok.

The country’s total number of fatalities has risen to 518 since the pandemic began last year, according to the CCSA. Enditem