Thailand to allow in Chinese fruit traders, sports spectators amid lockdown ease

BANGKOK, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced on Monday that its panel had decided to allow fans to attend sports events, as well as allow Chinese traders to enter Thailand for fruit export.

The CCSA said that as Thailand inches toward 80 days free of COVID-19 local transmission, it is believed to be safe for spectators to attend large sports events, however, measures will tighten should the sports event be held indoor.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin also said that the CCSA panel has also agreed to allow Chinese traders to return to Thailand, to buy Thai fruits for export, in order to help Thai farmers.

“However, the Chinese travelers will be subject to strict COVID-19 screening upon arrival and will have to go through 14 days mandatory quarantine at their own expenses,” said Taweesin.

Taweesin also said the CCSA panel had also decided to grant full resumption of class attendance in schools, adding that if a school prefers online learning, it can use that option.

Restrictions on public transport services, on land and water, will be further eased by allowing buses and boats to operate at full capacity, but passengers must wear face masks, and a few other measures will be imposed to ensure safety.

Taweesin said the panel will seek approval for these changes from the CCSA, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, at a meeting scheduled for August 21.

Cumulative infections in Thailand, to date, are 3,351, with 3,151 recoveries and 58 deaths, while 142 others are still being treated in hospital. Enditem