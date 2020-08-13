Thailand to develop central province of Ayutthaya as national high-speed rail hub

BANGKOK, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Ministry of Transport on Thursday said in a press briefing that a consortium of public-private partnerships will invest 31.9 billion baht (1 billion U.S. dollars) to develop the Central Province of Ayutthaya as a national high-speed rail hub.

According to the Ministry’s Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning, the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) project will be constructed around Ayutthaya railway station to promote the province as an international destination for culture and history.

The TOD project will involve connecting with high-speed train lines linking Bangkok with the North and with Nakhon Ratchasima in the Northeast.

“In the final bid, Ayutthaya was selected for the TOD project,” said Roengsak Thongsom, director of the office’s Bureau of Transport and Traffic System Development.

Ayutthaya Province is an old capital and boasts a historical park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“This project will help Ayutthaya province develop its full potential with a variety of transport systems, green spaces, sidewalks and cycling routes,” said Roengsak.

The construction project will include double-track and high-speed railway station, with station buildings, offices, shopping centers and condominiums.(1 U.S. dollar equals 31.05 baht) Enditem