Thailand to receive Sinovac vaccines in February

BANGKOK, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — The first batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines is expected to arrive in Thailand in February, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul announced Monday.

The Sinovac vaccines will be the first COVID-19 vaccines administered in Thailand, Anutin said.

Local media cited Anutin as saying that the Thai Food and Drug Administration is ready to issue the emergency use authorization for the Sinovac vaccine, and the national vaccination campaign will start as soon as these vaccines pass the quality check. Enditem