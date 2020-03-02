Thailand tourist arrivals may drop 6 million this year…

BANGKOK, March 2 – The number of foreign tourists in Thailand may fall by 6 million this year to 33.8 million, the lowest in four years, due to growing fears over the coronavirus outbreak, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said on Monday.

That was downgraded from last month’s forecast for 35 million visitors this year, down 12% from last year’s record 39.8 million.

Visitor numbers in February likely slumped 40%, with a deeper contraction expected in March and April, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn told Reuters.

