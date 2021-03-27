Thailand’s Phuket to lift quarantine measures for vaccinated foreign visitors from July 1

BANGKOK, March 26 (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Center for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) approved on Friday a waiver to the quarantine measures for vaccinated foreign visitors to Phuket effective on July 1, confirmed Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

The government-run CESA approved the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s proposal for Phuket to be the country’s first tourist destination where the quarantine measures for vaccinated visitors will be no longer enforced upon arrival from July 1, according to Phiphat, who attended Friday’s CESA meeting.

Meanwhile, during this year’s second quarter, between April 1 and June 30, the seven-day quarantine measures will be enforced for vaccinated foreign tourists in several favorite tourist destinations, namely Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Phang Nga, Krabi, Koh Samui and Phuket.

During the third quarter, the vaccinated foreign visitors will be officially required to stay in Phuket for at least seven days before they may leave for any other destinations, Phiphat said.

During this year’s fourth quarter from October to December, the quarantine measures will be completely lifted for the vaccinated foreign visitors to all of those favorite tourist destinations.

The CESA has planned to reopen the entire country to foreign visitors without quarantine measures from the beginning of next year’s first quarter. Enditem