Thailand’s youngest COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital after recovery

BANGKOK, April 23 (Xinhua) — Thailand’s youngest COVID-19 patient, a one-month-old baby, has fully recovered and returned home in Thailand’s eastern province of Rayong on Thursday, Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutacha said.

The baby, nick-named by his nurse as Kin Kin, stayed at Bamrasnaradura Institute of Infectious Diseases in Nonthaburi province for nearly 20 days.

Satit described the baby as healthy, cute, good-natured and only cried for milk at night.

The deputy minister said the little baby had gained weight while in hospital, from 5 kg to 5.8 kg.

Kin Kin was the sixth COVID-19 patient from Rayong province.

Meanwhile, Thailand is making progress in containing the COVID-19 outbreak, with 13 new cases confirmed over a 24-hour period and one death, Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said on Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 2,839.

The spokesman said Thursday’s number was the lowest of new cases in April since the peak of 188 on March 22.

The number of fatalities increased to 50, while 2,430 patients have recovered and returned to their homes and 359 are undergoing treatment in hospitals. Enditem