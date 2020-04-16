Thanked Ekrem for “no harm to Ekrem” campaign

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dztoydhz-lc

Ekrem İmamoğlu, the Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IMM), made statements on his social media accounts before the 2-day curfew.

“Whatever your basic needs are, shop so much”, Imamoglu said, “Please, do not overdo it. Let’s avoid wasting. It is 48 hours before the ban begins. Provide your 2-day basic needs with a nice time planning without leaving the job to the last minute. Please, let’s not create intensity in markets-greengrocers and similar areas shortly before the ban begins.

Have our masks always on our face. Do not forget to wash your hands frequently. Let’s be sensitive about physical distance. Let’s disinfect the medical waste, such as masks and gloves, and put them in a bag, ”he said.

‘THE ECONOMY WILL CONTINUE TO BE AFFECTED IN THE NEGATIVE SIDE’

“Even if the epidemic has ended, many families have been affected negatively economically, unfortunately, will continue to be affected,” said İmamoğlu, who explained that 550 thousand families have asked for help from İBB in 12 days. Imamoglu said, “We already had regular assistance to 230 thousand families. Now 550 thousand families have been added to this. ”

Reminding that the month of Ramadan is approaching, Imamoglu repeated the call to donate people, zeates and zakat to IMM. “They made fun of their minds with this invitation I made to you,” said İmamoğlu, “They even started a campaign on social media saying” There is no harm to Ekrem “. Your zakat and fitrahs are not for Ekrem İmamoğlu, but for our hundreds of thousands of families in need. Nevertheless, I would like to thank these friends who have extended my call for zakat and fitra donation, and who have made it possible for me to reach my video.

Thanks to their efforts to spread my communication, I am confident that Istanbul residents, who have many times more commitment, will donate their zakat and fitra to our municipality. May Allah be pleased with them ”.

‘OUR SERVICES WILL CONTINUE’

İmamoğlu, who recommended Istanbul residents to plan activities for a 48-hour stay at home,

“Let’s deal with the most productive and personal development efforts at home. You can also do sports at home. Spor A.Ş. The home sports videos prepared by our affiliate will reach you through IMM social media accounts. If you are planning to spend 48 hours full of books on the weekend, please visit our website istanbulkitapçısı.com, which contains more than 200 thousand books of great interest.

Turkey’s bookstores can order from anywhere in the IMM. Your orders will be delivered to your addresses with confidence. This weekend, the services of our municipality will continue without delay during your stay at home. Do not doubt this. Possible problems are ALO 153 with you, please call. Our psychological support line is also our experts; They will share your problems and concerns and be ready for solutions. ”

‘THEY WAVE THEIR WAVE’

Emphasizing that the municipalities are the institutions that provide the most frequent and close contact with the public due to the variety of services, İmamoğlu continued his words as follows:

“Based on this, I made a call the other day. I said, “In Ramadan, which is the month of enlightenment and solidarity, you can donate your zakat and fitra to our municipality to reach the most correct addresses.” Because, your municipality knows who needs what and where. This is true for all municipalities. Without hurt people, the hand gives the aid in such a way that the receiving hand does not see the hand giving it and fits all sensitivities.

My call to donate your zakat and fitrah to IMM, someone will not like it very much, they made fun of their minds with this invitation I made to you. They even started a big campaign on social media saying “There is no harm to Ekrem”. Your zakat and fitra are not for Ekrem İmamoğlu; for our family in Istanbul with hundreds of thousands of needs. But still, I would like to thank these friends who have extended my call for zakat and fitra, and who have made it difficult for me to reach my video. Because my citizen understood what I was saying very well.

Thanks to their efforts in spreading my communication, I am confident that Istanbul residents, who have many times more commitment, will donate these contributions, donations, zakat and fitra to our municipality. May Allah be pleased with them. I love every person of this country. I love you all. Please take care of yourself, especially your health. Be sure; we will succeed together. ”