Thanks to our generous readers, children with cancer receive Christmas gifts from Santa himself.

THANKS to YOU, our generous readers, CHILDREN WITH CANCER received Christmas gifts from Santa himself.

It came after an outpouring of support for The Sun on Sunday’s Xmas Cards For Kids campaign, which partnered with the cancer charity Young Lives vs Cancer.

Thanks to printed.com, we launched a competition asking children across the country to create festive artwork, and the winners were turned into limited-edition cards.

The proceeds from the cards were used to purchase gifts for children residing in the charity’s special Homes from Home, which provide a safe haven for young cancer patients and their families during their treatment.

Santa brought those gifts this week.

Florentina Burton, four, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in May and received a kinetic sand kit.

Amelia and Kevin, Florentina’s parents, watched adoringly as she opened the present at St Paul’s House, a London Home from Home where the family has been staying while Florentina receives treatment.

“Florentina adores Father Christmas,” Amelia, 33, said.

We weren’t expecting her to see him this year, so having him pay her a visit and give her a gift is fantastic.”

Sumayyah Hassan, who was 19 months old when she was diagnosed with leukemia, spent six months at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

“It’s so lovely to see Sumayyah having a lovely time with Father Christmas,” her mother Amira, 32, said after the four-year-old relapsed after chemotherapy.

Christmases become so precious when your child is diagnosed with cancer.”

Santa also paid a visit to Matthew Innes, a 23-month-old boy who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in March.

However, despite his illness, he was able to kick his new football that Santa had given him.

While Matthew is undergoing treatment, Matthew’s parents, Carolyn and Callum, are staying at Marion’s House in Glasgow.

“Meeting Santa was incredible,” Carolyn said.

He’s adored by Matthew.

Despite everything, he’s just a regular little boy who enjoys football, cars, dinosaurs, and Santa.”

“I’ve been helping young people with cancer for the last 30 years,” Sarah, Duchess of York, said.

The Xmas Cards For Kids campaign, launched by The Sun on Sunday, is a fantastic idea.

“It’s incredible to think that so many kids are making cards to help cancer patients.”

“We’re so grateful to readers of The Sun on Sunday for supporting the Xmas Cards For Kids campaign,” said Rachel Kirby-Rider, Chief Executive of Young Lives vs Cancer.

Thank you all very much.”