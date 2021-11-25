Thanksgiving 2021 is getting the meme treatment as Americans joke about getting together with their families.

THANKSGIVING 2021 celebrations are getting the meme treatment, with Americans all over the country joking about their plans to spend the holiday with their families.

Many people have taken to sharing hilarious memes to commemorate the annual holiday, which is traditionally marked by large plates of traditional food, watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and spending time with loved ones.

“Alone for (hashtag)Thanksgiving this year?” one Twitter user wondered, referring to people who may not be spending the holiday with family or friends.

“Come visit Fort Cattis tomorrow for a virtual visit! I’ve got polls, trivia, memes, and other fun stuff cooking in the oven right now.”

(hashtag)Thanksgiving2021(hashtag)CatsOfTwitter.”

A drawing of a cat licking its lips while standing over a cooked turkey at a dinner table is posted alongside the tweet.

OnlyinIdaho, a Twitter user, shared a funny meme with a drawing of a man holding a firearm and a drinking glass that reads, “I shot my first turkey yesterday.”

“Everyone in the frozen food section was terrified.”

“Most of us have seen this, but would it really be Thanksgiving if this meme wasn’t on your feed?” the tweet asked.

“My favorite time of year is Thanksgiving!! For the food and family time, but most importantly, for the Memes!!” wrote another Twitter user.

“Tomorrow’s (hashtag)thanksgivingclapback will be in full effect!!”

“Family member: ‘what your grades looking like?'” followed by “Me: ‘what your credit score looking like?” reads the meme, which the Twitter user said “had me crying.”

“Isn’t that your 3rd plate?’ Me: Isn’t that your 3rd husband?” reads a meme that a Twitter user claims to share “every year.” It depicts Kermit the Frog smiling and holding a coffee cup, with the caption: “‘Isn’t that your 3rd plate?’ Me: Isn’t that your 3rd husband?”

Another meme shows a photo of a pie filled with NyQuil and reads, “How to have a nice quiet holiday with your family this year.”

“When you walk into Thanksgiving dinner late and smell like weed,” reads a funny meme depicting dogs dressed as people and wearing wigs while sitting around a table and appearing to be looking up in dismay.

In a series of photos shared by CoinHuntMemes, Spiderman’s Tobey Maguire and a crying Kirsten Dunst have a serious talk.

“Tell me the truth…,” the meme reads.

I am

“I’m all ears.”

“I’m skipping Thanksgiving dinner to hunt the new Turkey cubie in Coin Hunt World,” Tobey says later.

Kirsten is seen shedding a tear in the meme’s final image.

An uncooked turkey sits in a sink with a beer and what appears to be…

