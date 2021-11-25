Thanksgiving Day 2021 updates – The Macy’s parade begins with the debut of new balloons Ronald McDonald and Baby Yoda.

Updates for Thanksgiving Day 2021 – The Macy’s parade begins with the debut of new balloons Ronald McDonald and Baby Yoda.

THE MACY’S Thanksgiving Day parade returned this year, and it began at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday.

This year’s parade includes new balloons such as Ronald McDonald and Baby Yoda.

Meanwhile, for this year’s holiday, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn are all aligned.

Clear skies and a southern horizon after nightfall on November 25 are required for spotting them.

They’ll appear to be stars, shining brighter than the rest of the galaxy.

Venus will be the most visible and will be on the bottom right of the trio, with Jupiter on the top left and Saturn in the middle.

After a day of Thanksgiving 2021 festivities that included the Macy’s parade and three NFL games, the spectacle will be visible.

CHICAGO CAST PERFORMS

The cast of Broadway’s Chicago performed a special performance to kick off the parade on television.

THE MACY’S PARADE BEGINS AT WHAT TIME?

The 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will premiere on NBC on Thursday, November 25 at 9 a.m. ET and will run until 12 p.m. ET.

The parade begins and ends at the same time in all time zones.

HOW DO I WATCH IT ON TELEVISION?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be broadcast on NBC.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, now in its 95th year, will be broadcast live on NBC.

You can watch the parade live on NBC’s website or the NBC app if you don’t have access to a television, but you’ll need a TV provider.

Remember to account for time zone differences; the live broadcast will not adjust for different time zones.

If you’re watching from the West Coast, for example, the live broadcast will start at 9 a.m. EST, which is 6 a.m. PST.

WHAT IS THE ROUTE OF THE PARADE?

Some people may want to watch the parade from a Manhattan sidewalk, but be aware of the rules.

According to the Macy’s official website, certain locations are only open to a certain number of people.

Starting at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, the parade will start at West 77th Street and Central Park West.

The parade will then proceed to Columbus Circle, Central Park South and 6th Avenue, and West 59th Street to West 38th Street, among other locations.

The festivities will come to a halt at Macy’s in Herald Square at the conclusion of the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

AT THE PARADE, WHO WILL PERFORM?

