Thanksgiving dinner is a time for family and friends to gather together, spend time with their loved ones, and eat a lot of turkey in the United States.

Thanksgiving dinner is just around the corner for Americans on November 25.

It’s a time for family and friends to gather together, spend time with their loved ones, and eat a lot of turkey.

Abraham Lincoln declared the holiday in 1863, and it is observed every year on the fourth Thursday in November in the United States.

Aside from family gatherings, there are a slew of public events across the country, from New York’s Macy’s Thanksgiving parade to top American football games, all of which are attended or watched by millions of people.

The day is also observed in Canada and a few other countries (though it is observed earlier in Canada, on the second Monday in October).

But where did this tradition originate? Here’s everything you need to know.

Thanksgiving’s origins can be traced back to 1621, when the Pilgrims – a group of English families who came to North America to establish a colony – arrived.

The Pilgrims, who wanted to establish a “new Promised Land,” embarked on their 66-day journey on the Mayflower in September 1621.

They started establishing a village called Plymouth in an area they named New England as soon as they arrived.

It was difficult to produce food because they were unfamiliar with the landscape.

Due to scurvy and outbreaks of disease, only half of the 102 passengers survived the harsh winter.

The first Thanksgiving celebration took place in November 1621, when Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag Native Americans shared an autumn harvest feast that they had worked together to prepare.

According to legend, Squanto, a Native American, taught the Pilgrims how to catch and produce local food.

He was also instrumental in forging an alliance between the Wampanoag and the Pilgrims, which resulted in the Pilgrims’ first successful corn harvest being celebrated with a feast.

Unfortunately, the pilgrims’ alliance with the Wampanoag was only 50 years long.

The traditional Thanksgiving story is now being questioned, with critics claiming that it paints a rosy picture of US history and the expansion of the holiday.

