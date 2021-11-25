Thanksgiving flight cancellations have been blamed on American Airlines due to a staffing shortage in December.

AMERICAN Airlines has been chastised for canceling Thanksgiving flights due to reported staff shortages in December.

On the busiest travel weekend of the year, several travelers took to Twitter to complain about delayed or canceled flights, as well as other perceived slights.

One Twitter user, who claimed to be both a frequent flyer and an AA advantage member, shared a screenshot of an email he sent to the airline, complaining about his travel plans being disrupted and the airline’s refusal to compensate him for the costs incurred as a result of the changes.

“Cancelling flights, not offering rapidpcr test for international travel in a pandemic, and not covering out-of-pocket costs due to your cancellations?? @AmericanAir fix this!!!,” a user wrote.

According to the email, the airline’s response was to offer free miles as a “goodwill gesture,” but they also stated that they “do not accept financial responsibility for out-of-pocket expenses when [they]are unable to do so.”

On the night before Thanksgiving, typically the busiest travel day of the year, many people were venting their frustrations on Twitter at the airline.

American Airlines has canceled 29 flights today, according to FlightAware, and 318 have been delayed.

The airline told The Sun that they were anticipating a busy weekend, but that they had “no major operational issues this week.”

According to an airline spokesperson, the big travel weekend has gone “fairly smoothly thus far.”

In regards to the staffing shortages, according to a recent memo from American Airlines Chief Operating Officer David Seymour, the airline has been attempting to rehire staff at a rapid pace as travel demand continues to rise.

According to the memo, 1,800 flight attendants returned from leave in November, with another 800 expected in December.

By the end of the year, the company expects to hire around 600 new people.

According to Fortune, the airline quietly cut its flight schedule by more than 20% for the second half of December.

Any changes would be “based on demand,” according to the airline.

It’s possible that the airline was attempting to avoid problems similar to those experienced over the Halloween weekend, when bad weather combined with staffing shortages resulted in nearly 2,000 flights being canceled.

Demand is expected to be similar to pre-pandemic levels this holiday season.

The Transportation Security Administration anticipates a return to 2019 levels for airline passengers flying for Thanksgiving this year.

According to the American Automobile Association, nearly 54 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving this year, up 13% from last year.