The%20number%20of%20people%20admitted%20to%20hospitals%20with%20Covid%20has%20increased%20by%2061%%20in%20the%20last%20week,%20reaching%20its%20highest%20level%20since%20February,%20according%20to%20NHS%20data.

Official figures show that the number of people in hospital in England with Covid has risen 61 percent in a week, to its highest level since February.

A total of 11,452 people were admitted to hospitals with the virus, the highest number since February 26 but still far below the second wave’s peak of 34,336 on January 18.

Meanwhile, according to the most recent daily figures, 2,082 people were admitted with Covid on December 28th, a 90% increase from the previous week and the highest daily figure since February 3rd.

However, this was less than half of the 4,134 people who were admitted in a single day during the second wave’s peak.

Although I understand that the rising hospitalisations are causing concern in Downing Street, the focus remains on filling booster jab slots and developing a backup plan.

No 10 is still studying the data hour by hour, including the number of admissions among vulnerable older populations, but there are no immediate plans to change their approach.

Early findings from the UK Health and Security Agency suggest that people who take Omicron are 50% to 70% less likely to need hospital care than those who take previous variants.

According to separate studies, patients with Omicron spend less time in the hospital than those with Delta or other variants.

Chris Hopson, the chief executive of NHS Providers, said this week that fewer people are requiring ventilation in hospitals so far than during the previous winter peak.