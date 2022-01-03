The 119th birthday of the world’s oldest living person

Tanaka Kane, who was born in 1903, celebrates her birthday at a care facility in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, where she currently resides.

TOKYO, JAPAN

On Sunday, the world’s oldest living person celebrated her 119th birthday.

Tanaka Kane, who is 116 years old, was named the world’s oldest living person by Guinness World Records in 2019.

Tanaka, who lives in a care facility in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, is said to communicate with staff through her facial expressions and enjoys number puzzles, chocolate, and soda.

She married at the age of 19 and sent her husband and son to the front in the Second Sino-Japanese War in 1937. She was born on February 2, 1903, the seventh of nine siblings.

Tanaka lived through the four emperors of post-1867 Japanese history: Meiji, Taisho, Showa, and Heisei.

Chiyo Miyako, another Japanese woman who died in July 2018 at the age of 117, was the world’s oldest person before Tanaka.

According to Guinness World Records, Frenchwoman Jeanne Louise Calment, who died in 1997 at the age of 122, holds the record for the longest life.

*Seda Sevencan wrote the article.