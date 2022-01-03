The 119th birthday of the world’s oldest living person

Tanaka Kane, who was born in 1903, celebrates her birthday in a care facility in Fukuoka, Japan.

JAPAN

On Sunday, the world’s oldest living person turned 119 years old.

Tanaka Kane, who was 116 years old at the time, was named the world’s oldest living person by Guinness World Records in 2019.

Tanaka, who lives in a care facility in Fukuoka, Japan, is said to communicate with staff through her facial expressions and enjoys number puzzles, chocolate, and soda.

In the month of January, I was born.

She was born on February 2, 1903, the seventh of nine siblings, and married at the age of 19 when the Second Sino-Japanese War broke out in 1937.

Tanaka lived during the reigns of the four emperors of post-1867 Japan: Meiji, Taisho, Showa, and Heisei.

Prior to Tanaka, the world’s oldest person was Chiyo Miyako, a 117-year-old Japanese woman who died in July 2018.

According to Guinness World Records, Frenchwoman Jeanne Louise Calment, who died in 1997 at the age of 122, holds the record for the longest life.

*Seda Sevencan is the author of this piece.