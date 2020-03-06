The ‘£1m’ prizefighter QC who fought for Dubai ruler

Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Al Maktoum’s hired ‘prizefighter’ QC Lord Pannick for £1million and one of Britain’s most successful divorce lawyers for his costly legal fight with estranged wife Princess Haya.

Lord Pannick worked alongside Lady Helen Ward as they faced a courtroom battle with the princess’ formidable legal team led by Baroness Fiona Shakleton of Belgravia, who represented the Prince of Wales in his divorce from Diana.

The astonishing legal costs for all sides in the case – which has involved some 17 QCs in total – is estimated to be £5.2million.

Lord Pannick, believed to have agreed his £1million fee when he was recruited by the ruler to revive his case, was one of eight QCs hired by the billionaire Sheikh Maktoum, along with five junior barristers and large teams of solicitors from two firms.

Described in a profile in The Times as a ‘prizefighting legal titan’ Lord Pannick successfully represented businesswoman Gina Miller in her Supreme Court challenge last year about the government’s prolonged prorogation of parliament.

Lady Ward, who works for Stewart’s Law of London, acted for British film director Guy Ritchie in his divorce from pop star Madonna. She is known for her sharp intelligence and work ethic, and previously claiming she worked 17 or 18 hour days ‘if I have to.’

Lady Ward was also represented Bernie Ecclestone in his £2bn divorce battle with ex-wife Slavica, at the High Court in 2009.

On the other side of the courtroom, Jordan-born royal Princess Haya, 45, employed Baroness Shakleton – known as ‘Steel Magnolia’ because of her charm and determination and her killer outfits.

The Princess, who bought an £85million mansion in central London in February 2018 without her billionaire husband, is believed to have paid up to £600-an-hour for the leading divorce lawyer to take on her case.

In addition to Charles and Diana’s divorce, Baroness Shackleton represented Sir Paul McCartney in his split from Heather Mills in 2008, where legal bills exceeded £100,000.

One of Shackleton’s former clients revealed the Baroness had charged £95,000 for advice on a child support case. The case was later dropped and the client paid his own costs.

She was instructing Charles Geekie QC, a leading family law silk, with a focus on matters involving children.

According to the Legal 500, a directory of barristers in the UK, Mr Geekie is ‘renowned for his handling of extremely complex and sensitive children matters.’

‘[He] routinely engages in cases relating to sexual, emotional and physical abuse,’ the review adds.

When asked to comment on claims that he was receiving a £1million fee, Lord Pannick said to the Mail: ‘I never comment on my fees – whether what you have said is accurate or inaccurate.’

In addition to the royal divorce, Baroness Shackleton represented Sir Paul McCartney in his split from Heather Mills in 2008, where legal bills exceeded £100,000.

One of Shackleton’s former clients revealed the Baroness had charged £95,000 for advice on a child support case. The case was later dropped and the client paid his own costs.

Princess Haya, 45, the half-sister of King Abdullah II of Jordan, who is wealthy in her own right, was in court to apply for her children to be made wards of court.

She also asked the High Court in London to make a series of findings of fact about Sheikh Mohammed, in particular in relation to the kidnap and forcible detention of two of his adult daughters from another marriage almost two decades apart.

She was also applying for a forced marriage protection order in relation to Princess Jalila and a non-molestation order for her own protection.

The princess studied philosophy and economics at Oxford University and is a keen equestrian, representing Jordan at the 2000 Olympics.

The mother-of-three attended almost every hearing, flanked by Baroness Shackleton and a security detail, but Sheikh Mohammed did not attend one.

Sheikh Mohammed’s legal team insisted prior to the fact-finding hearing that the ruler ‘could not and would not’ attend to give evidence.

Lord Pannick told the court that, if the fact-finding went ahead, Sheikh Mohammed’s lawyers would ‘play no active part in these proceedings’.