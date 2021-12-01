The 20-year-old showjumper has won the right to millions after suing her mother’s doctor, claiming she should never have been born.

After suing her mother’s doctor, claiming she should never have been born, a showjumping star, 20, wins the right to millions.

AN AWARD-WINNING showjumper has won the right to millions in damages after suing her mother’s doctor, claiming she should never have been born.

Evie Toombes, who suffers from spina bifida and spends up to 24 hours a day connected to tubes, brought the landmark “wrongful conception” case against the GP.

Dr. Philip Mitchell was sued by the 20-year-old for failing to advise her mother to take vital supplements before becoming pregnant, according to her “wrongful conception” claim.

Caroline would have put off conception if the doctor had told her that she needed to take folic acid to reduce the risk of her baby developing spina bifida, she claimed.

Evie would not have been born as a result of this.

Judge Rosalind Coe QC of London’s High Court today backed Evie’s case and awarded her the right to a massive compensation payout.

Her lawyers previously stated that the amount Evie is claiming has not yet been calculated, but that it will be “significant” because it will cover the cost of her lifelong care needs.

Evie had sued for “wrongful conception” for “having been born in a damaged state,” her barrister Susan Rodway QC told the court. Evie has carved a career in showjumping, competing against both disabled and able-bodied riders.

Dr Mitchell had not informed Caroline, of Skegness, Lincolnshire, about the importance of taking folic acid supplements before becoming pregnant, according to the judge’s ruling.

The judge added that if she had known, she would have postponed her pregnancy and instead given birth to a different, perfectly healthy child.

Caroline, 50, a keen horsewoman, went to see Dr Mitchell at the Hawthorn practice to discuss her plans to have her first child in February 2001, the court heard during the trial last month.

“Because she had lost her parents when she was young,” Mrs Rodway told the judge, “this was a very precious decision to start a family.”

“They had been postponing sexual activity until they received advice at this consultation.”

Caroline claimed that despite talking about folic acid during the appointment, Dr Mitchell did not tell her about its importance in preventing spina bifida.

She told the judge that the doctor told her to go home and have “a lot of sex,” which she described as “a little blunt.”

She explained, “He told me it wasn’t necessary.”

“I was told that if I ate a healthy diet before, I wouldn’t need to take folic acid.”

Mrs Rodway stated that Caroline would have been better advised if she had received proper advice from…

