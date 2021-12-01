The 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships will be held in Glasgow, Scotland.

The World Championships will feature the best athletes from around the world competing in innovative formats in condensed sessions on a 200m oval track, creating an action-packed spectacle for spectators.

The 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships will be held in Glasgow, which has been confirmed.

The World Athletics Indoor Championships are a three-day showcase of shorter-format athletics.

The world’s best athletes will compete on a 200m oval track in a variety of innovative formats (e.g.

60m sprint and hurdles) in a series of condensed sessions to create an action-packed spectacle for onlookers.

Sign up for Glasgow Livenewsletters to get more breaking news delivered to your inbox.

The World Athletics Council, the sport’s governing body, confirmed the news that Glasgow will host the event this afternoon.

“To Glasgow, we go,” they tweeted.

The (hashtag)WorldIndoorChamps 2024 will be held in Glasgow, United Kingdom, according to the World Athletics Council.

The event has previously taken place in the UK, in Birmingham in 2018 and in 2003.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https