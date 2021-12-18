The 22nd conference of contracting parties to the Barcelona Convention will be held in Turkey.

Every two years, the conference will be held in December.

7-10 in Antalya, a Mediterranean resort city

ANKARA (Ankara)

The 22nd Conference of Contracting Parties (COP22) of the International Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment and the Mediterranean Coastal Region (Barcelona Convention) will be held in Antalya, Turkey.

The conference, which will take place on December 1st, will feature a variety of speakers from around the world.

7-10 — is held every two years and is the region’s largest gathering on environmental and sustainable development.

The site was chosen during the COP21 meetings in Naples, Italy, in December.

2–5 April 2019.

The conference will be attended by environment ministers, representatives from relevant ministries, delegates from 21 Mediterranean Sea-coasting countries, as well as EU and UN representatives.

The Barcelona Convention includes a major component that encourages riparian states to work together for the protection and sustainable use of the Mediterranean environment.

The Mediterranean Pollution Convention aims to promote effective coastal management, biodiversity, and long-term development in the Mediterranean.

Despite occupying only 1% of the ocean’s surface, the Mediterranean is home to over 17,000 marine species.

More than a quarter of all known marine species are found in the Mediterranean Sea, and more than a quarter of them belong to a class of creatures found nowhere else on the planet.

The Mediterranean Action Plan (MAP), the first-ever regional seas program under the auspices of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), was adopted in 1975 by 16 Mediterranean countries and the European Community.

In 1982, Turkey became a signatory to the convention.

In 1995, the Barcelona Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment and the Mediterranean Coastal Region was adopted.

*Jeyhun Aliyev is the author of this piece.