23rd Precinct, Glasgow’s iconic record store, has closed.

It’s been more than a decade since Glasgow’s 23rd Precinct was lost to a new wave of digital music that saw listeners prefer virtual to vinyl.

After the rise of iTunes and YouTube, Bath Street’s infamous record store 23rd Precinct closed its doors in 2009, with sales plummeting.

It wasn’t Glasgow’s only store to close, with Hades Records and a slew of others following suit.

After more than 50 years in business, 23rd Precinct, like the rest of the country’s record stores, was struggling to stay afloat.

It was too much of a romantic dream, according to owner Billy Kiltie, to keep a record shop open in the climate of the time.

“It’s a truly sad day – 23rd has been an institution for many years,” he said.

“The shop was here before I took over, and we still get customers who say they came in to buy rock and roll records in the 1960s.”

“Now that we’re gone, people will have a hard time getting their hands on the music we sold.”

In 1989, Billy took over the store, which was stocked with classical, country, and rock music.

Billy assumed the store’s name came from the Spanish Harlem police department in Manhattan for many years, until a taxi driver who knew the owner told him it was a myth.

The dance music craze of the 1990s had quickly spread throughout the Precinct.

The 23rd’s staff were usually DJs themselves, performing at local clubs at night and playing the week’s hits for customers during the day.

Vans stacked with vinyls would arrive at the store, bringing the latest releases from the United States and around the world – most likely the same vans that served Scotland’s other popular record stores, such as Edinburgh’s Underground Solu’shn and Aberdeen’s One Up.

The 23rd gained a reputation for house and techno, while the metal collection was kept in the back.

The eclectic mix of imports and unusual tracks didn’t end there, though.

With the independent record label Chemikal, Glasgow had become a sort of mecca for the 1990s music scene.

