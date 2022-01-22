The 23rd Precinct, Glasgow’s legendary record store, has closed its doors.

23rd Precinct, Glasgow’s iconic record store, has closed its doors.

It’s been more than a decade since Glasgow’s 23rd Precinct was lost to a new wave of digital music that saw listeners prefer virtual to vinyl.

After the rise of iTunes and YouTube, Bath Street’s infamous record store 23rd Precinct closed its doors in 2009, with sales plummeting.

Missing Records, Hades Records, and a slew of other stores vanished from Glasgow’s streets.

23rd Precinct, which had been in business for more than 50 years, was struggling to stay afloat, much like the rest of the country’s record stores.

It was too much of a romantic dream, according to owner Billy Kiltie, to keep a record shop open in the climate of the time.

“It’s a really sad day – 23rd has been an institution for a long time,” he said.

“The shop had been here for a long time before I took over, and we still get customers who say they came in to buy rock and roll records in the 1960s.”

“Now that we’re no longer around, people will struggle to obtain the music we sold.”

In 1989, Billy took over the shop, which was stocked with classical, country, and rock music.

Billy thought the store’s name came from the Spanish Harlem police department in Manhattan for many years, until a taxi driver who knew the owner told him it was a myth.

The Precinct was soon flooded with the dance music explosion of the 1990s.

The staff at the 23rd were usually DJs who performed at local clubs at night and played the week’s hits for customers during the day.

Vans stacked with vinyls would arrive at the store, bringing the latest releases from the United States and around the world – most likely the same vans that served Scotland’s other popular record stores, such as Edinburgh’s Underground Solu’shn and Aberdeen’s One Up.

The 23rd was known for house and techno, with a metal collection in the back.

The eclectic mix of imports and unusual tracks didn’t end there, though.

With the independent record, Glasgow had become a sort of mecca for the 90s music scene.

