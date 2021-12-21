The 30th anniversary of Turkish-Kyrgyz relations is being commemorated in Ankara.

The event in Ankara commemorates the 30th anniversary of Turkish-Kyrgyz ties.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

According to the Kyrgyz ambassador in Ankara, Turkey plays a significant role in Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade and is one of the Central Asian country’s most important investment and trade partners.

Kubanychbek Omuraliev marked the 30th anniversary of Turkish-Kyrgyz relations by speaking at a conference hosted by the Ankara Center for Crisis and Policy Studies (ANKASAM) in Turkey’s capital.

“Over the past 30 years, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey have achieved great successes in terms of improving dialogue and cooperation on significant issues,” he said.

He went on to say that the two countries have signed over a hundred agreements and protocols for cooperation in areas such as politics, economics, culture, science, education, and the military.

“Over the last 30 years, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey have worked together to support each other in difficult times,” Omuraliev said.

“Turkey occupies a unique position in Kyrgyzstan’s international trade, and it is one of our most important investment and trading partners.”

He claimed that over 100 Turkish businesspeople have been operating in Kyrgyzstan for more than 30 years, and that the number of companies founded by Turkish citizens or legal entities in Kyrgyzstan has surpassed 1,000 by 2021.

Omuraliev said the trade volume between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey was (dollar)519.2 million in 2019 and (dollar)507.5 million in 2020, and it increased to (dollar)661.1 million between January and October 2021, according to Omuraliev.

He also stated that the Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University is one of the most important examples of successful diplomatic interactions in the fields of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Relations between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan.

The two countries established diplomatic relations in January of this year.

29th of September, 1992

In the same year, reciprocal embassies were established in Bishkek and Ankara.

In 1997, Turgut Ozal, Turkey’s eighth president, and Askar Akayev, Kyrgyzstan’s first president, signed the Agreement on Eternal Friendship and Cooperation.

In addition, in 2012, the two countries signed a joint statement on the formation of a high-level strategic cooperation council.

Turkey provides the most development and social aid to Kyrgyzstan, particularly through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), which is run by the Turkish government.

Turkey ranks fourth among countries investing in Kyrgyzstan, after Russia, China, and Kazakhstan, according to data from the Kyrgyzstan National Statistical Committee.

A total trade volume of more than (dollar)500 million is generated by nearly 300 Turkish companies operating in the country.