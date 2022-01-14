The 32-year-old Sunbury homicide cold case is still being investigated, according to the AG.

SUNBURY — According to the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office, the investigation into a Sunbury woman’s disappearance and presumed death in 1989 is still ongoing.

Both a family member and the former Sunbury police chief, who reopened the investigation into Barbara E Miller’s disappearance in 2016, were pleased with the confirmation.

They feared the investigation had reached a snag.

They claim they have received no communication since Northumberland County Judge Charles H Saylor referred the case to the attorney general’s office in 2018.

However, a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office said on Thursday that the investigation is still ongoing and that anyone with information should contact special agent Jimmy Mummau at 717-787-6858.

The spokesperson stated that no further information will be released at this time.

Miller, 30, went missing after returning home from a wedding on July 1, 1989.

She was supposed to meet friends at a Mifflinburg bar, but she never showed up.

On October 1, a judge ruled.

Her death was officially declared on October 10, 2002.

Homicide is the official classification for her death.

When Lynn Miller learned of the investigation’s status, she exclaimed, “I’m very happy.”

“I was convinced it was doomed to fail.

We haven’t received any information.”

She expressed interest in learning more about the investigation’s direction and methodology.

“It makes me feel better knowing they’re doing something,” she said, adding, “32 years is a little long.”

Lynn married Barbara Miller’s ex-husband in 1982 and aided in the upbringing of her son Eddie Jr., who was 14 at the time his mother vanished.

Timothy S Miller — no relation to the missing woman — was also pleased with the news when he took over as Sunbury’s police chief and reopened the cold case investigation.

He stated, “The family is deserving.”

When Miller resigned as Sunbury chief in July 2018, Saylor referred the case to the attorney general.

The use of well-known forensics experts and the removal of a concrete wall from the cellar of a Milton duplex after cadaver dogs had a hit have all been used in the search for Barbara Miller’s remains and killer.

Her death is thought to be linked to a drug-related murder in 1986, according to the former chief…

