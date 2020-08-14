The 35 best kids’ shows on Netflix to watch right now

KEEPING the kids entertained during coronavirus-imposed lockdown isn’t the easiest, but luckily Netflix can help shoulder some of the stress.

After our re-cap of the top Netflix suggestions for parents, we have now listed the top 35 shows featured on the online broadcaster for all ages – perfect for after home-schooling is done for the day.

This animated pre-school series sees six supernatural – yet cute – characters attending school.

The little monsters have a moral aspect in that they’re always trying to find the best in each other while they encounter a variety of dilemmas.

It’s suitable for preschoolers, aged three and over.

Though your tots might not be able to explore the wonders of the great outdoors right now, at least they can learn about them.

This show features a brother and sister bear detective duowhop team up to quench their curiosity about the world.

Lessons about hermit crabs and the sea’s tides can be learned, amongst others, and it’s suitable for preschoolers, aged three and over.

This re-boot of the Eighties classic will no doubt entertain parents and kids alike.

The secret agent and his sidekick embark on hilarious spy missions with explosions and scary segments to boot.

It’s suitable for kids aged five and over but fun for all the family.

Channeling the same Eighties TV show resurgence theme as Danger Mouse, this is another show that’s fun for all the family.

Parents will relish a trip down memory lane as not much has changed from the original plot.

Inspector Gadget is out to challenge a new scheming plot from Dr Claw in each episode – but the problem is a little closer to home. Suitable for kids aged five and over.

Oh hello – you’ll recognise this super cute cat from the Shrek movies.

The wide-eyed kitty is back for his own show which offers a variety of adventures with heart-warming moral undertones.

Suitable for those aged six and over.

Ever asked your kids for help?

Maybe sit back on the sofa with your brood and see how the efforts of these children fare first.

The youngsters are on hand to give advice to adults about everything from romance to dealing with colleagues – suitable for aged six and above.

Another family-friendly show perfect for snuggles and popcorn in front of the TV.

Introduce children to the wonders of animals from across the globe without leaving your own home, with Sir David Attenborough’s expert commentary guaranteed to keep them gripped.

Those aged six and above will love it.

Perfect fodder if you’re struggling with creative ways of home schooling.

This has history class ticked off with a cast of real-life historical characters who tell their detail-packed stories through songs and jokes.

Suitable for slightly older kids aged seven and above.

This might be a slightly strategic parenting move but if you get your brood into cooking, it could mean you one day have a night off from doing the tea.

Nevertheless this show, hosted by Zoe Ball, can provide some inspiration as family members attempt to secure praise from a panel of top judges tasting their grub.

Suitable for aged eight and above.

The perfect pre-cursor to introducing a furry friend into your family.

The six episode series tracks the relationship between a dog owner and man’s best friend, yet includes gritty real life scenarios including dogs living in Syria, against a backdrop of gunshot and bombs.

As such, it’s deemed suitable for those aged nine or more.

This adaptation of the classic literary series by Lemony Snicket is pretty eerie.

Centred around a family of orphaned children, it allows kids into a world of Hugh drama and fantasy as they become embroiled in a series of plots.

Suitable for aged 10 and over.

Young clever clogs will surely resonate with this show, where myth buster Adam attempts to find the truth behind everything.

The comedy sees Adam provide facts based evidence on a variety of subjects, even putting Father Christmas in the spotlight.

As such, it’s suitable for those aged 10 or more.

The acclaimed series is seen as a love letter to 80’s sci-fi.

Set in 1983, Indiana, a young boy vanishes into thin air under seriously dark circumstances. Family, friends and the local police begin searching for answers, however they stumble upon a mysterious young girl in a top-secret government facility.

Suitable for tweens upwards.

This is a darker twist on the classic Anne Of Green Gables tale.

Set in the 1890’s, it sees Anne sent away to live with older siblings on Prince Edward Island.

Suitable for aged 10 and over.

Featuring all the goodies from childhood including Barbie, this is an indulgent trip down the memory lane of toys.

There’s plenty of jokes tailored to adults while experts give the lowdown on the toys and their manufacture.

Aged 13 and above.

You’re never too old, or too young, for a love story and this anime ticks all the boxes.

It centres on the sweet tale of two musicians who find romance in a futuristic world.

Aged 14 and above.

A new release for Netflix 2020 sees teenagers well catered for in this series.

It centres on a character mourning the loss of her father, yet she is forced to lean life lessons and become more emotionally independent along the way.

Aged 14 and above.

The men-makeover show has landed on Netflix and is sure to be a hit with teenagers.

It tells worthy mantras off self acceptance and being your best self, too.

Aged 14 and over.

Despite the serious subject matter of autism, this series brings a lot of laughs and heart-warming moments, too.

The autistic teen in question, Sam, has decided it’s time to find a girlfriend – so fans will follow his romantic quest.

Aged 13 and older.

One for the parents and kids, as this is an adaptation of the classic 1980s sitcom.

It centres on a single woman raising her two kids, with all the trials and tribulations that come with it.

Aged 12 and over.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has often been credited with pushing the boundaries of what a show for kids could do.

The series follows a boy who has been tasked with bringing peace to a world at war.

Somehow, it manages to strike a balance between heavy issues such as genocide and totalitarianism with humour.

And unlike many shows, it has solid character arcs and builds towards an ending which ties all the storylines and themes up satisfyingly.

This excellent animated series follows Sam-I-Am and Guy-Am I, who are tasked with guarding and transporting a wild chicken/giraffe hybrid, and end up on a roadtrip of self-discovery.

From the world of Dr. Suess, it also features a stellar cast including Adam Devine, Michael Douglas, Diane Keaton.

With many twists and turns, there is a lot for kids and adults alike to learn.

This set of claymation shorts follows Shaun on a series of wacky adventures, and is seriously fun.

As a wordless animation, it relies solely on visual storytelling, and it works on every level thanks to its wit and humour.

It may have launched 20 years ago but Pokemon still stands up against its newer counterparts.

If you have lived under a rock for the last two decades, Pokemon follows a kid as he tries to catch, befriend and train the wide array of cute, strange and magical Pokemon to become a Pokemon master.

This series is all about girl power, on both sides of the camera.

With strong female characters and solid queer representation, children will feel empowered as well as enjoying the humour.

The fifth and final season is on its way, so now is the perfect time to get up to speed.

Take it back to where it all began for singer Ariana Grande in this American teen sitcom.

Roommates Sam and Cat start up a babysitting service to earn some cash, but they quickly discover just what an adventure babysitting can be.

The perfect choice for a girls’ night in.

Kids love to play detective and these four clever school kids are no exception as they try to solve different cases while vlogging about their adventures.

From a mysterious prank caller to a turtle thief, The Imbestigators are on a mission!

Kids and adults alike will fall in love with this series, which follows an extraordinary school for the cutest, cuddliest and most curious puppies.

The pups even wear school uniform – so cute!

Parents may be familar with CoComelon thanks to its fantastic preschoolers channel on YouTube. You can now find three hour-long episodes on Netflix.

Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family.

This adorable series is great for those starting school later this year.

Loveable pug Chip starts kindergarten and with the help of her secret mouse friend Potato, works through life without her parents or older siblings around.

The second season sees Chip face another challenge – the arrival of a baby sibling.

Suitable for parents and kids, this dance movie is a tale as old as time.

Packed with moves and music that will make you want to get up from the sofa and film a TikTok video, the film centres around young dancer April who wants to make it on Broadway.

After a series of unfortunate events that include stealing a cab, pushing an old lady off a stage and getting evicted from her home, April takes an offer to coach the town’s dance team.

Fast-forward to the dancer overcoming various obstacles and rekindling her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, all’s right with the world.

Aged 12 and over.

Taking place after the film, the Boss Baby is back and this time he’s bringing his brother Tim for more fun and adventures.

There’s a new cute threat that involves battling cats and Boss Baby and his friends must save the town from Bootsy Calico.

Then Boss Baby is fired and tries to get his job back before he finally becomes the CEO of Baby Corp.

Aged 12 and over.

This 2020 reality television show is based on the children’s game of the same name.

Contestants navigate an obstacle course in a room filled with 80,000 gallons of bright red goop that simulates hot lava.

Winners receive 10,000 U.S. dollars and a trophy in the form of a lava lamp. You’ll be screaming at the telly as people fall off various ledges.

Aged 12 and over.

Narrated by a stray cat, this animated film charts the adventures of a family who have horrible parents.

Sending them off on holiday the kids get a nanny who finally shows them love.

The children must learn to trust one another and open themselves up to being loved.

Aged 12 and over.

The baking competition where time is the most important ingredient.

Contestants must race against each other and the clock to make the best-tasting sweets and cakes ever.

With a prize of $10,000 at stake, it’ll make you want to get in the kitchen.

Aged 12 and over.