The 4-year-old Harrisburg boy shot by his twin brother is expected to make a full recovery.

The Harrisburg 4-year-old boy who was shot by his twin brother is expected to recover.

A shooting occurred at 10:10 a.m.

The twins shared an apartment with a 5-year-old sibling and their father in the 300 block of South 13th Street.

The boy was struck in the left arm and chest, and his injuries were thought to be life-threatening at first.

The boy’s condition has since improved, according to police.

The boy’s father, according to court records, had custody of his three children but was arrested after the shooting because he wasn’t legally allowed to own guns and there were two unsecured in the house.

One of the guns had been reported stolen, according to the records.

Woods showed the cops around his house to his injured son when they arrived.

Woods admitted to police, according to court records, that “he knew the firearms had been stored inside of a storage bin unsecured inside of his residence.”

Police officers wanted to help the children because of the trauma they had suffered as a result of the incident, as well as the fact that they had been displaced from their home.

By soliciting donations from fellow officers and a donation from WITF, which was channeled through Blake Lynch, a former police officer, a police sergeant raised (dollar)750 in less than 24 hours.

The officers went out on Friday and bought and wrapped gifts.

Harrisburg police officers and WITF donated a total of (dollar)750, which was used to purchase gifts for the family’s three children.

