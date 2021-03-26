The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FINED: Ulster Bank has been fined nearly €38 million by the Central Bank of Ireland for regulatory breaches relating to its role in the tracker mortgage scandal.

2. #RTÉ INVESTIGATES: A documentary set to air tonight will reveal that the Department of Health has been secretly building dossiers on children with autism who were involved in legal actions against the State.

3. #BOUNCE BACK: The ESRI has warned that unemployment levels will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023 at the earliest.

4. #HOSPITALISATIONS: The number people with Covid-19 in hospitals across Ireland now stands at 310, down from 325 people on Sunday.

5. #UNFAIR DISMISSAL: A ventilation firm has been ordered to pay €10,000 compensation to a worker it made redundant during the first Covid-19 lockdown.