The $500 ‘age-defying’ facial JLo got one week before the Super Bowl

Not only did J.Lo stun Super Bowl viewers across the world with her jaw-droppping halftime performance, but people also couldn’t get enough of her youthful glow — which was achieved with the help of a $500 facial.

The 50-year-old singer visited with skincare expert Toska Husted, owner of Toska European Spa in Charlotte, North Carolina, one week before the Super Bowl to receive The Toska Triple Lift Luxury Facial, which costs $495.

Husted told DailyMail.com that the singer looked ‘absolutely stunning’ during her visit — and indicated that the pricey facial isn’t the only thing she’s doing to appear so youthful.

Celebrities seek out the ‘age-defying’ treatment ahead of a big event because it helps hydrate the skin and give it a luminous glow, and J.Lo proved just that when performing during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Her skin looked luminous as she appeared on stage with Shakira, 43, in Miami, Florida, causing people online to beg for the two singers’ skincare routines.

‘My first impression was this she looked at least 10 to 15 years younger than her real age,’ Husted told DailyMail.com. ‘Everything from her complexion to hair and posture is that of a person who is aging in reverse. She’s absolutely stunning.’

Husted met with J.Lo in Miami to give the singer the coveted facial one week ahead of her performance due to the singer’s schedule availability.

The facial involved cleansing and exfoliating to ‘refine the pores’. This was followed by a manual lifting and application of customized serums and masques.

‘The treatment is completed with the use of microcurrent technology to deeply hydrate, lift, and re-sculpt the face,’ Husted explains on her website.

After seeing J.Lo’s skin up close, Husted said she could tell the singer takes good care of the surface and has good genes to make her appear more youthful.

‘I think that Jennifer takes very good care of her skin and wellbeing, is consistent with her routine and most certainly has been blessed with extremely good genes, too,’ Husted said.

Since J.Lo was set to perform for millions of people for the Super Bowl halftime show, Husted thought carefully about what facial she wanted to do on the singer’s skin.

‘It’s the ultimate pre-event facial, as it combines many modalities into one,’ Husted told Entertainment Tonight. ‘It is a treatment that gives the clients that photo-ready, glowing complexion they’re looking for.’

J.Lo’s glow did not go unnoticed by viewers following her halftime performance.

People took to Twitter to commend both J.Lo and Shakira for how youthful they looked onstage and the athleticism they exhibited throughout the 15-minute performance.

Betches, a digital media company, tweeted: ‘Every single person on Google rn: What is J Lo and Shakira’s anti aging routine.’

Other commenters thought similarly, expressing how much they wanted to age like both of the singers.

‘Shakira and JLo really aging like fine wine,’ one commenter wrote.

Another person said: ‘Shakira and JLO out her being 43 & 50 still being the finest females for not aging one bit.’

J.Lo is not the only star to turn to Husted for her facials. Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Jennifer Aniston have previously sought out the skincare expert for treatments.