The 9 at 9: Friday

Updated 15 hours ago
1. #VACCINES: What deliveries can Ireland and the EU expect from April onwards? We take a look here.
2. #COVID-19: The number of people with Covid-19 in hospitals across Ireland has fallen slightly to 308.
3. #MENTAL HEALTH UNIT: Nearly four years after it was recommended and amid Covid-19 delays, plans are underway for Ireland’s first mother and baby mental health unit.
4. #NUI GALWAY: People who experienced difficult events as children may be struggling with their mental health more than others during the pandemic, a research team has theorised.
5. #EUROPEAN UNION: The EU has warned that it will ban drugs firms from exporting Covid-19 vaccines to the UK and other countries until they make good on their promised deliveries to the bloc.6.
6. #UNITED STATES: At least five people are dead after a series of tornadoes hatched by early spring “super cell” storms tore across Alabama and moved into Georgia early today.
7. #DAFFODIL DAY: The Irish Cancer Society’s annual fundraising campaign to raise donations is happening online today for the second time during the pandemic.
8. #STUCK IN THE SUEZ: Egypt has temporarily closed the Suez Canal in response to the blocking of the waterway by the Panama-flagged ship the Ever Given.
9. #XINJAING: China has hit British institutions and MPs – including former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith – with sanctions in response to similar moves by the UK over the treatment of people in Xinjiang.