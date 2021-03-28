The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.
EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #SPARE JABS: Government sources said the UK government has not been in contact with its Irish counterparts over reported plans to supply the Republic of Ireland with surplus Covid-19 vaccines, but that any offer would likely be accepted.
2. #PROPERTY LADDER: People attempting to buy a home have shared their experiences with The Journal, describing a difficult process exasperated by the pandemic.
3. #COUP: Irish citizens in Mynamar have been told to consider leaving the country as violence worsens, RTÉ News reports.
4. #QUARANTINE: Gardaí are still searching for two people who absconded from a mandatory hotel quarantine facility yesterday.
5. #LEFTOVERS: The Irish Mail on Sunday details the latest revelations on the Beacon Hospital’s use of vaccines, reporting that admin staff and the CEO of a creche chain received spare doses.
6. #GOING NOWHERE: The Ever Given is still stuck in the Suez Canal – but BBC News reports that progress is being made on freeing the vessel.
7. #SOUTH AMERICA: Brazil’s hospital system is on the verge of collapse as Covid-19 rips through the country. The New York Times has spoken to doctors in the worst affected regions.
No news is bad news
Support The Journal
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Support us now
8. #SOCCER: Ireland suffered a shock defeat to Luxembourg last night in a World Cup qualifier.
9. #TICK TOCK: The clocks went forward last night. You didn’t forget, did you?