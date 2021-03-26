The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ECONOMIC FORECAST: Price inflation does not pose a significant threat to the Irish economy in the near-term, the ESRI has said, despite Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s recent remarks.

2. #REDRESS: A long time activist has said survivors of mother and baby homes who now live outside Ireland, and those who were born in Protestant institutions, feel they are not being treated as a priority by the government.

3. #TESTING Five new ‘walk-in, no appointment necessary’ Covid-19 test centres are opening today across the country.

4. #ASTRAZENECA: British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca has revised down by three percentage points the effectiveness of its Covid vaccine after American authorities raised concerns that results reported from its US trial were outdated.

5. #TROUBLE IN THE SUEZ: A skyscraper-sized cargo ship wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal has further imperilled global shipping as at least 150 other vessels idled while waiting for the obstruction to clear, authorities have said.

6. #RED C POLL: A quarter of people are cutting back on food and utilities due to the financial strain of the pandemic, a new study has found.

7. #MAJOR NEWS: US President Joe Biden’s dogs, Champ and Major, are roaming the White House again, after having been sent to Delaware when Major, the younger dog, injured a Secret Service agent.

8. #DUBLIN LITERARY AWARD: One Irish author has made it to the 2021 Dublin Literary Award shortlist, which will see the overall winner receiving €100,000.

9. #HAZEL CHU: The Green Party’s parliamentary party has deferred an internal motion of no confidence in Hazel Chu’s chairing of the party following her nomination to stand in the Seanad by-election.