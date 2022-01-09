The £99 mystery vacation from Wowcher is back, and you could visit Thailand, Italy, or New York.

Wowcher’s £99 mystery vacation is back, with destinations including Thailand, Italy, and New York.

If you’re tired of being stuck at home, consider Wowcher’s mystery vacation, which has been renewed for 2022.

However, you’ll have to act quickly because it ends today (January 4).

Many of us have missed traveling, and with the industry reopening for many, there will be more opportunities to cross off that bucket list destination.

Now, to kick off the new year, Wowcher has reintroduced their popular £99 Mystery Holiday deal, and the destinations are beckoning us.

According to their website, today (January 4) is the last day to enter and purchase their mystery getaway to one of 49 worldwide potential destinations in 2022.

If purchased, you will be able to fly from Gatwick, Stansted, Luton, Southend, or Heathrow airports in London.

Thailand, Las Vegas, or Miami could be your long-haul destination, while Rome, Venice, Barcelona, or Paris could be waiting for you if you’re looking for a European city break.

You could end up in Malta, Barcelona, Croatia, Corfu, or even Crete if you want to relax on a sandy beach while gazing up at the clear blue sky.

Of course, these are just a few of the possibilities; there are many more.

The tickets are valid for departure on specified dates until July 15, 2022, and the winner will be drawn on January 5, 2022.

Customers will be notified of their destination shortly after that date.

Wowcher has stated that “if you are drawn to a destination that has been added to the UK quarantine list, you will be offered a suitable alternative.”

Additionally, depending on your chosen location, you may be required to take a PCR test.

Nearly 1,000 deals have been purchased as of today, with many more on the way.

For an extra £40 to £60 per person, flights from Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool, East Midlands, Bristol, Newcastle International, and Birmingham Airport are available.

If your booking was not affected by the ongoing pandemic but you still want to rebook your vacation, the merchant will do so for free.

Customers are responsible for paying the appropriate fees.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.