The abusive assault on the welfare state

Today, global decision-makers seem to be completely overwhelmed by current events. At least that’s what we can take from their crisis communication and the field actions that have been tested by the Covid-19. Like those, with arrogant attitude, who considered the risk of pandemic as a valve that no one can believe, others who came out of absurd and completely uncorrelated theories as

“Herd immunity” or those who just preferred to lie about the numbers of infection and death.

For them, the denial of reality would obviously be the sine qua non answer to all the challenges that lie ahead; whether it is a “health crash”, rising water levels or rising inequality, etc.

This behavior of phase shift towards reality often arises in the political decision-maker when the latter finds himself unable to explain a phenomenon outside his toolbox or his conceptual apparatus. This is literally the case of the majority of our leaders guided blindly by the instructions of the neoliberal economy which limits their field of action in frivolous measures which themselves no longer know their usefulness: stimulus plans, boom in private capital, macroeconomic equilibrium, economic prosperity, quantitative easing, reform of the labor law, etc. In short, tinkering that has become downright obsolete.

To all these leaders, it is said that the world around them has changed, and that the neoliberal software implemented in the 1980s is no longer able to follow the changes facing the world at the start of the 21st century. . The following lines try to highlight certain shortcomings of the neoliberal thinking framework and then propose an alternative that is in line with the challenges of our contemporary society.

A society with priorities

totally upset

In Africa, more and more people have a mobile phone without access to clean water and toilets. This upheaval of priorities, which may seem at first glance inherent in the least developed areas of the globe, is indeed a universal reality almost present in all countries regardless of the degree of development. In other words, it is a peculiarity exclusive to neoliberal ideology.

In post-crisis Europe and the United States, it crystallized in the behavior of the financial markets, because at the time when real economies expected to benefit from the benefits of the financing programs undertaken by the The ECB and the Fed, to exit the crisis, the merchant bank traders had a completely different opinion. They preferred to turn these funds towards second-hand securities. Speculation has proven to be a juicy option. However, the euphoria at the stock market was accompanied by a stagnation in the purchasing power of households.

Economic stimulus programs, for example, may or may not have got the wrong target, since they had the ability to target households and businesses directly without going through banks and financial markets (helicopter money). Anyway and whatever the intentions, they ended up rolling out the red carpet to a minority of lucky guys in order to grow their fortune while the world never woke up from its depression.

Presumably, we cannot blame traders in any way for their investment choices as these stocks, bonds and second-hand options clearly brought in a lot more money than investing in medical research. And for the homosexual economicus that they are, this behavior is completely “rational”. Later, this is the whole neoliberal ideological foundation that should be challenged.

An unjustifiable assault on

the welfare state

Neoliberal beliefs immediately went on a crusade against the welfare state, its sworn enemy that it had made dismantling its sacred mission. By doing so, all the other forms of social gathering would be mechanically dissipated (unions, parties, etc.) and in this way, the way would be clear for passing the most precarious labor laws. This ingenious scheme was the result of the meeting of ultra-Orthodox intellectuals, generally Austrians who suffered from the abuses committed by the communist regimes, and pragmatic businessmen who found in these theorists an ideal springboard to seize public goods. The example of Russia is very convincing in this sense, where oligarchies have viciously taken over state property. Today, this country is in second place after the Gulf countries in terms of capital flight to tax havens.

As a result, the gradual crowding out of the state in the economy therefore left the door wide open to private capital, the latter promised us stability and economic growth… 40 years later, growth will be halved and inequalities wealth and income will graze the clouds.

Finally, we realize that private action cannot always replace State action, for at least two reasons: first, the most basic explanation consists in saying that the State lives longer than individuals. The question of time is in this sense fundamental in economic choices, whether investment or lending, donors are well aware of this reality. According to this logic, public investment is not concerned with rapid gain and therefore can carry out projects on a long term and wait for the return on investment only after 25 or 30 years, the time it will take for example to complete education reform for poor countries. Secondly, only public investment can spend large sums of money on infrastructures whose future use is not completely secure but crucial for the survival of society, as in the case of pandemics or for prevention against disastrous effects of climate change. Missions which hardly fall within the competence of the private sector.

Let’s act differently…

But beyond these limits, our world needs more than ever to transcend the neoliberal parenthesis and “to think carefully about a possible mutation in this 21st century towards a more just and more altruistic society”, as Jacques Attali hopes, former adviser to François Mitterrand, in a recent column entitled “Each major epidemic, for a thousand years, has led to essential changes”. On this point, we can only agree with Mr. Attali. That said, it is at the substantive level that there is a need for more clarification, including what kind of change we are exactly striving for.

It goes without saying that after this mental respite and this spiritual experience imposed by the virus, citizens after the deconfinement will no longer accept half-solutions. They will no longer guarantee that part of the public money will go to the fossil fuel subsidy or that the carers and nurses will be paid to the SMIG. Now everyone seems convinced that the readjustment of wages and the subsidization of vital industries are the product of a political choice, and in the democratic world to which we aspire, the political question will be decided by democratic debate. The time is therefore right for parties and movements with an egalitarian tradition to raise the bar a little higher and put an end to their lethargy to tackle central issues such as property and tax reform with more courage and inventiveness.

Towards a real return

tax escalation

In the past, all companies combined, the tax burden, which indicates the share of tax revenue collected in total national income, was extremely low (less than 5%). It was not until the beginning of the 20th century that the latter took off to reach new levels, exceeding 50% due to the evolution of the social state which will generalize education for all and establish a universal health insurance system. This could not have happened without the introduction of new forms of tax such as progressive RI. This is the case, for example, of Sweden which succeeded in the space of a few years only to reverse the trend by passing from an elitist society (the country of 19th century Europe to the income and most blatant heritage) to the most egalitarian society in the world in the late 80s of the last century, thanks in large part to the strength of character of the Swedish Social Democratic Party and the mobilization of Swedish society.

Yet in the Thirty Glorious Years, Sweden was not the only one to have applied such high tax rates, it was everywhere in the world. The example of Roosevelt, the birthplace of entrepreneurship in the United States, is prodigiously instructive in this sense. The taxation of the highest incomes skimmed the 90% and exceeded 70% for inheritances without prejudicing the freedom of entrepreneurship or the economic growth which was, let us remember, twice as significant as in the Reagan period .

In his bestseller “Capital and ideology”, Thomas Piketty explains to us that tax escalation is a recent invention since the world before the First World War knew only a proportional rate and this, whatever the amount of taxable income. This discovery, comparable in its extent to the steam engine or to electricity, enabled the State not only to fully play its role of regulator, but also to fulfill new social and strategic functions such as compulsory education, ‘opening of school tracks to all social classes as well as support for scientific research. A few years later, progress will reach other social strata, humans will set foot on the moon and the Internet will be born.

Nevertheless, all of these achievements did not seem to please everyone and in the mid-1970s the balance of power will tilt in favor of a new hate speech with regard to the new roles of the state.

But in announcing its offensive against the latter, the neoliberal ideological apparatus had in reality the latent objective of dismantling the progressive tax and the gradual return to medieval proportionality. To admit that part of this vocation has actually come true. Hence the multiplication of regressions and tax havens and the increased return of inequalities in recent years.

Furthermore, the mercantile vision nowadays is worth nothing in the face of the melting ice, the “health crash”, the identity drift and the financial insolvency of individuals (the ILO estimates that there are 1.25 billion workers at risk of dismissal from coronavirus). We can therefore easily say that those who continue to believe in the magic powers of the market (self-regulation, invisible hand, etc.) are wrong at the time.

For these reasons, Bruno Lemaire, the French Minister for the Economy, recently decided to announce a possible return to the nationalization of the jewels of French industry, notably in air transport and the automobile industry. He who was preparing a few days before the pandemic to begin the privatization of Paris airports.

In addition, and beyond these last-minute handyman choices, many voices around the world have had a lucid reading of the transformations underway. Like the left line of the American Democratic Party which has put the question of progressive income and wealth tax at the heart of its ecological transition program. Ditto for the German Social Democratic Party and British Labor.

This is due to the fact that the challenges of tomorrow will be interconnected. With global warming, the permafrost which is this frozen land in Siberia and Alaska is melting and with its melting dozens of microbes and viruses will rise on the ground and can quickly constitute a new large-scale health threat. And to deal with it, we will need colossal financial resources and real cooperation between nations to contain the migratory flows that can result from drought or lack of water. This cannot take place without prior solidarity between the social groups within the states themselves. Consequently, the emergence of a progressive and united discourse which can both initiate the ecological transition and block racial populism is, in our era, a historical necessity.

For a new shape

of property

With hindsight, we can say that the measures that were taken after the Second World War such as co-management of companies applied in the Nordic countries and in Germany, the nationalization of large companies (the case of Renault in France), inflation and the progressive tax, are the proof that the going beyond of the “proprietarist” society installed since the French revolution of 1789 was and will remain possible. Half a century later, the world remembers this period under the name of the Thirty Glorious Years.

By the scale of these reforms, which remain on the agenda, the Thirty Glorious have managed to reconcile freedom of enterprise and social justice, all the more since this mixed-type economy has known an undeniable success. in terms of spectacular economic growth.

Still it must be remembered that the question of property has been at the center of all economic organizations, and who says economic organization, says payment of tax and distribution of wages, rents, dividends … That said, to decree a progressive wealth and income tax of 80%, we will need a solid economic structure that stands up to the powerful. The same goes for paying a cashier, a caregiver, a garbage collector at fair wages; these people should be adequately represented on their company’s boards of directors. Then, to succeed in the ecological transition, we must urgently put an end to greenhouse gas emissions and to achieve this, civil associations and the council of municipalities must have access to the capital of large companies.

Transcending property does not mean suppressing it or confiscating it for the benefit of a totalitarian state as in the case of the Bolshevik regimes, but rather conceiving it in another more advanced form, more social and ecological property. And to achieve this end, we will surely not lack ingenuity.